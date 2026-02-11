Obituary: Anna "Annie" Stahl

Annie Stahl, our dear sister and aunt, passed away peacefully at her home on February 9, 2026. She was 81.

Annie was born in Lewistown, MT on June 11, 1944. She lived at King Colony until she moved to Surprise Creek Colony with her family in 1958, where she resided until her passing. Annie was a true pioneer, helping to start up the colony as a young woman. She milked cows by hand and worked along with the men, stacking hay and driving wagons. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, creating beautiful things. Aunt Annie was always concerned about everyone getting enough to eat and made sure that everyone had a newspaper every day for years. She loved animals, especially dogs.

Annie was diagnosed with dementia about 4 years ago. Her mind slowly started fading away, but she didn’t give up. She still went to church and to the kitchen.

Annie was predeceased by her parents Joe and Anna, brothers Joe Jr. and George, and her nephew Brian Stahl of Surprise Creek Colony, and brothers-in-law Elias Walter of Spring Creek and Rev. Eli Stahl of Deerfield.

She is survived by her brothers Sam (Bertha), Willard, Tim (Dorothy), and Ted all of Surprise Creek. Her sisters, E. Katherine of Spring Creek, Sarah (John) of Gildford, E. Dora of Deerfield, Rose (Peter) of Lomond, Alberta and Judy of Surprise Creek, and her sisters-in-law J. Katherine and G. Judy of Surprise Creek, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank everyone for understanding and helping with Aunt Annie’s condition. Your kindness is greatly appreciated. Also, a big thanks to her personal caregiver, Judy, she did her best.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.