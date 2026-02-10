Obituary: Darlene Kessler Cavitt

Darlene Kessler Cavitt was born June 1, 1941, to Ira and Temperance (Beebe) Kessler in Hamilton, MT. Shortly after, the little family moved back to the Big Sandy area. Darlene resided there until her passing February 5, 2026.

Darlene graduated from Big Sandy High School in 1960. She had always wanted to be a police officer, but her father would not allow that. So, next best thing, she was employed at Smith's Grocery, where she met her future husband, Bill Cavitt. She saved the bad produce for his pigs, he must have liked her frugality and thought she would make a good farmwife.

Not only did Darlene acquire a life partner on October 17, 1965, but she was also blessed with a sister/dear friend in Kathi. A special bond existed between the two that lasted until Darlene's passing.

In 1967 Patti was born and John came along in 1968. Darlene's dad died in 1968, so her mama came to live with Bill and Darlene. She helped with the kids and especially liked the gardening. Darlene would have rather grown flowers than vegetables but being practical, there were both. Pokey, as we affectionately called her, remained with them until she went to the nursing home in 1990, passing in 1991.

Darlene enjoyed being a housewife, growing flowers, sewing and having company stop by for coffee and visiting.

When Bill passed in 2003, Darlene quit cooking and was a regular at Senior Citizens. She was so thankful for someone else to be doing the cooking. However, baking was a different story. There was always a surplus of cookies and bars in the freezer. She made harvest cookies even last year.

Darlene was a member of the United Methodist Church and treasured her friends and worship time there. She always enjoyed hosting UMW meetings at her home. On Tuesdays she would join a group of ladies for lunch at one of the restaurants in town. Darlene was a long-time member of the Order of Eastern Star.

Darlene's family meant everything to her. She expressed this in at least one conversation, once a day. We all knew we were worried about and prayed for!

Darlene had a strong faith in the Lord and had so much joy and blessings because of it. She was a very happy lady, laughing and enjoying everyone, never meeting a stranger. She never grumbled, complained, or was mad; always complaisant. We can all strive to be like that.

Darlene always told us she wanted to pass in her sleep and that she prayed every night for God to take her. How beautiful is it that our dear mother's prayers were answered by our Heavenly Father, she is a winner!! We are fortunate for having had her as a mama, grandma, great grandma and friend.

Darlene is survived by daughters, Kathi (Ken) Reinertson, Payson, AZ. Patti (Mark) Gasvoda, Big Sandy. Son, John Cavitt, San Diego, CA. Grandchildren, Myles (Emily) Gasvoda and Adrian (Natalen) Gasvoda. Shelley (Billy) Carter and Jeff (Laura) Kulbeck. Great grandchildren, Kessler and Garrison Gasvoda. Monica Carter, Ashley (Jonathon) Brummels, and Joel (Haley). Sister-in-law, Lucille Russel in Conrad.

Services for Darlene will be held in June.

