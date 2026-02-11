Obituary: Russell John DeVries

Russell John DeVries, 74, born January 20, 1952 in Fargo, ND, passed away on February 3, 2026, due to complications of heart surgery. His wit, wisdom, integrity, and love of family were gifts to everyone who knew him.

The family farm in Minnesota was sold in 1961, and the DeVries family moved to Arthur, ND where his dad bought a bar. Russell grew up either playing or working at Bill’s Bar. Russ graduated from Dakota High School in 1970. Following graduation Russ attended Mayville State College, where he graduated in 1975 with a BA in Business. Russell was a dedicated Viking fan.

Because of his father’s illness, Russ managed Bill’s Bar until it was sold. He then worked in Fargo as a real estate agent and later did a one year chef-internship. In 1977 he moved to Havre, MT to partner with his brother, Jim, to buy and help operate the Corner Bar.

Russell immediately felt at home in Havre. He easily made friends with a diverse group of people and many became lifelong pals. So many adventures with them-Canadian fishing trips, horseback trips in the Rocky Mountains, hiking and rafting in Glacier, Missouri River canoe trips, NCAA basketball, Tavern Conventions, and Mexico vacations.

After leaving the Corner Bar, Russ managed two different bars across Montana. He finally found his comfortable spot at the Oxford Bar in Havre. He worked hard and eventually became full owner. His familiar face and bigger than life personality drew in many patrons. For a few years, Russ owned and operated the Bullhook Bottom Bar in Havre until he sold it for a price he couldn’t refuse.

Russell had a deep appreciation of good conversation and some cold beers shared among friends. He was a proud member of the MTA and was very active in both local and state associations.

It was at the Ox where Russell met Corinne Malsam. They were married May 12, 1990 and enjoyed 35 years together. Of that union, two sons, William and Joseph, were born. Russell was a devoted father and kept busy attending the boys’ sporting events-hockey, football, and baseball. Hunting trips got more memorable when the boys were along.

Every year the family vacationed at Star Lake, MN where many memories were made. Russell also enjoyed their cabin in the Bear Paws.

A dedicated family man, he was so proud of his boys’ accomplishments in life and their choice of partners, Aubrey and Bridgett.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jim and Roger.

He is survived by wife, Corinne; sons William (Aubrey) DeVries and Joseph (Bridgett Kelly) DeVries; sister Joanne (John) Schindler of St. Louis; and brother John (Julie) DeVries of Horace, ND. Many other family and friends also.

Russ will be remembered for his quick wit and remarkable intelligence. Our family will have a deep void that can never be filled. Give long hugs to your loved ones whenever possible.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Holland & Bonine Funeral Home website.