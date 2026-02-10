Obituary: Charlene Louise Toy

Charlene Louise Wetzel Toy passed away on the afternoon of February 8, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

She was born on August 13, 1935, to Charles and Mary Wetzel, and was the only daughter along with two brothers. Charlene grew up in Great Falls, and she graduated from Great Falls High School in 1953.

After graduating, she married Jack Toy in 1959. They had two sons and spent 15 wonderful years together before going their separate ways.

Charlene’s priority was always her family. Aside from raising her sons Shane and Terry, she worked as an administrative secretary for several judges at the Great Falls Court House. She retired in 1991 after dedicating 26 years to the job.

Charlene had many hobbies which included traveling, reading, cooking and dancing. She loved spending time with her family, her friends and her pets. Her family would like to give a special thank you to her dear friends: Theresa Johnson, Suzi Warrington, and Brian Lorrie Bernardi.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles and Mary Wetzel, and her brothers, Dennis and Billy Wetzel.

Charlene is survived by her sons, Shane Patrick Toy (Stephanie) and Terry William Toy; her brothers Dennis Miller Wetzel and Charles Robert Wetzel (Billy); and various cousins, nieces and nephews.

Charlene is remembered as being a woman of strong faith.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Union Gospel and local pet shelters.

