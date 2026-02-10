Obituary: Donna Jean Yeager

Donna Jean Yeager, 70, of Brady, passed away on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Donna was born in Conrad, Montana on November 15, 1955, to Robert and Ruth (Freed) Yeager. Donna graduated from Valier High School.

She married Bill Herlson of Conrad. They had two children, Memorie and Clifford. They later divorced. She went on to share her life with Lenard Shure and his daughter, Michelle, who became her second daughter. They also divorced. Donna later married Mike Rubis.

Donna held many careers throughout her life. She was a cook, ranch manager, and CNA, but her most rewarding career was that of a housewife and mother to her family. She also worked at Town Pump in Shelby and Subway in Conrad.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, the great outdoors and camping, and being around her family. There were many arts and crafts projects throughout her life. Whenever she could, she would be found in the great outdoors and camping.

Donna is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Memorie Galarneau; son, Clifford Hereson; sisters, Diana, Joan, Tammie, and Cindy; brother, Don; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A family graveside service will be held in Valier later this year when everyone can get together.

