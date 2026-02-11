Obituary: Billy Jo Burwell

Billy Jo Wegner Morrison Burwell, age 48, passed away at home on February 3, 2026, after an ongoing illness. She was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Billy was born on July 12, 1977, in Great Falls, Montana, to Karen Wegner and James Mitchell and later adopted by Vance Morrison. She spent her childhood in several places before moving to Cascade, where she completed schooling at Cascade High School. Over the course of her life, Billy built a family she deeply cherished and was fiercely proud of.

She was the fun-loving mother of Santina, Blaize, and Damian, and a grandmother whose face lit up whenever she spoke of her children or grandchildren. She had a generous heart and was known for opening her home to her children’s friends, always offering comfort, food, and a safe place to land.

Billy enjoyed camping, long drives through the mountains, and taking photographs of the beauty she found along the way. Wildflowers—any she happened upon—were her favorite. She will be remembered for her vibrancy, resilience, and the deep love she had for her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Mitchell and grandparents, Molly Wegner Van Houton, Wilhem Wegner, and Arlene Morrison.

Billy is survived by her children, Santina (Cameron) Seger, Blaize (Allie) Wegner, and Damian (Duncan) Langenbach; partner, Jeremy Scarbros; (ex) husband, Mark Burwell; parents, Karen (Sam) Spicer and Vance Morrison; siblings, Charlotte Morrison and Zeke (Amara) Morrison; grandchildren, Ava Seger, Maci Dirette, and Valor and Jiraiya Langenbach; extended members of the Travis family, Lorang family, Spry Family, and Mitchell family; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

