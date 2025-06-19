Obituary: Anna "Louise" Lang

Anna “Louise” Lang, age 98, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of June 15, 2025.

She was born on June 12, 1927, to Helen Youngstrom and Claire Hood in Sidney, MT. From that day on she was known to everyone as Louise. Louise grew up in Sidney and through her younger brother Bob, she met James Lang while visiting her brother on leave from the US Navy in Astoria, OR.

On her birthday in June 1952 she married James Lang, the love of her life. They made their home in Sidney, MT until Jim was discharged from the Navy and then settled in Glendive, MT until his unexpected passing in 2017.

Louise was a devoted mother to three girls, Georgia, Jean and Diane. She spent her life raising them with Jim in Sidney and Glendive until all three of them graduated from high school in Glendive. After that, Jim and Louise travelled to visit their daughters in their homes and were blessed with three grandchildren during those years.

As the years went by it became more difficult for Jim and Louise to travel but they were able to enjoy the arrival of two great-grandchildren in their later years before Jims passing.

Louise was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Jim; her parents; three sisters; one brother; and her son-in-law, Hal Campbell.

Louise is survived by her daughters, Georgia (Mike) Warner, Jean Campbell, and Diane (Jerry) Kegley; granddaughter, Amy (Thomas) Gange; grandsons, Brian (Diana) Kegley and Eric (Brittany) Kegley; and great-grandchildren, Madilyn and Stanton Gange.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.