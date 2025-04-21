Obituary: Anna Marie Rosteck

Anna Marie Rosteck died peacefully on April 14, 2025, at her parents’ home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. She was born June 10, 1980, to Robert and Betty Joan (Norling) Rosteck and had the family wrapped around her little finger in no time. Her drive propelled her to amazing accomplishments and adventures in her short life.

Anna had a love for God, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep compassion for people. This led her to attaining a Psychology and Human Services degree from the University of Great Falls and to later complete a master’s degree in social work from Walla Walla University in 2007. After graduating, she began her career at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch. Around 2012, she relocated to Simms, Montana to work for Alta Care at the high school. She was a natural social worker which drew in staff and students alike who felt they could talk to her about anything.

While working for the Sun River Valley School District, she continued to pursue her true passion and became an ordained minister and missionary for the Assemblies of God World Missions. In 2018, she was elated when the opportunity to fulfill her missionary dream arrived and was appointed to serve in East Africa. She served in Moshi, Tanzania and then Bujumbura, Burundi. She spent many diligent hours learning Swahili, French, and Kirundi to better communicate with the people wherever assigned. Her passion was to serve the people in Africa any way she could, including utilizing her degree to provide counseling to those in need. She helped to set up libraries, establish churches, and countless other God appointed missions. Anna was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

From the very start, Anna’s zest for life was unparalleled, which led to many interesting adventures, unbelievable misadventures, and funny stories. Being around Anna was never dull with her “Why not?” and “Let’s go!” attitude. She loved to travel and made it a goal to visit as many states and countries as possible. She visited over 30 countries and if there was a beach nearby, she made sure she got her toes in the sand and water. Along the way she made countless friends of all walks of life and had a knack for bringing people together that might not otherwise have met. Her motto when on an adventure was “Always have an ally and an alibi” and she made sure to have plenty of each.

Those who knew Anna discovered in a short time, her love of animals, Oreos, Sriracha sauce, K-dramas, and the K-pop group, BTS. If she could work in a way to mention BTS to seek out a fellow BTS ARMY or recruit a new one, she would. Borahae!

Anna is survived by her loving parents, Robert Sr. and Betty Joan Rosteck of Great Falls and her older brothers, Bob Jr (Bobbi) of Billings, Dave of Great Falls, and Jim (Sharon) of Great Falls. She also has many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Anna was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Anna’s Celebration of Life will be held at Central Assembly of God, 2001 Central Ave, in Great Falls on Saturday, April 26th at 11 AM.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.