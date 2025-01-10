Obituary: Anthony Daniel Spragg

Anthony Daniel Spragg passed away on January 6, 2025, in his home, of natural causes. He recently had some health struggles with his heart, and diabetes which may have been a contributing factor. Anthony was born on December 4, 1967, to Daniel Anthony Spragg and Diana Lynn (Mason) Spragg. Anthony loved spending time with his two brothers. When they were younger, they were inseparable, playing basketball, football, baseball, camping, fishing, hunting, and all the other mischief 3 brothers could think of doing together.

Anthony attended Our Lady of Lourdes through middle school. He then continued his education at Great Falls High School, graduating in 1986. After graduation, he joined the navy following in his older brother’s footsteps. He was extremely proud to serve his country and served for 4 years. Anthony returned to his hometown of Great Falls where he met the love of his life, Marni (Wanner) Spragg. Soon after, they were married and ready to start a family. Together, they were blessed with 5 beautiful children.

Anthony started a career with the Montana Prison, taking on the duties of a corrections officer. Later in life, he developed health problems and was placed on disability until he recovered from his health issues. He most recently started working for a local charity, Saint Vincent de Paul. He was very proud to be giving back to his community.

Anthony is survived by his children, Christopher Spragg, Aarron Spragg, Cassandra Spragg, Ashley Nicole Spragg, and Kirsten Spragg; grandson, Leonardo Delcamp; two brothers and their wives, Michael (Sheryl Simms) Spragg, and Patrick (Luanne Vanover) Spragg.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.