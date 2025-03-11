Obituary: Anton "Tony" Calvin Heinert

Our beloved father, Anton “Tony” Calvin Heinert, 84, was called home on February 19, 2025, to reunite with his wife, daughter, and many other family and friends who eagerly awaited him—and his guitar. He passed away on the land he and Mom purchased in 1972 in Vaughn, Montana, a place they built together with love and dedication.

Tony was born on May 10, 1940, in Napoleon, North Dakota, to Roy and Clara Heinert. From an early age, he was adventurous and charming, with coal-black hair and a smile that could light up any room. It was that charm that led him to introduce himself to a beautiful young woman up the road—Harriet Francis Roberson.

Tony joined the Army on June 11, 1957, and shortly afterward, he and Harriet married on August 31, 1957, ready to start their life together. Shortly after basic training, he was stationed in Germany, and Harriet followed. It was during this time that he taught himself to play the guitar, inspired by a young Air Force musician—Johnny Cash. If you ever heard Tony sing, you would swear he sounded more like Johnny than Johnny himself!

In 1959, at just 19 years old, Tony was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He was honorably discharged and sent home to North Dakota. But before leaving Europe, he and Harriet attended the World’s Fair in Belgium, where they had such an incredible time that they decided to bring back a special souvenir—nine months later, their first daughter, Denise, was born in Bismarck.

After returning home, Tony began working in furniture sales. With his ever-growing love for adventure and the great outdoors, he dreamed of Montana’s wide-open spaces and vast elk herds. Inspired by countless Outdoor Life stories, he and Harriet packed up their young family—now including daughters, Debbie (born in 1961) and Deena (born in 1962)—and set out for the Big Sky Country. Their first stop was Missoula, but Harriet quickly decided that its “wild west” attitude wasn’t for her, leading them to settle in Great Falls.

In 1970, at their home in Fisher Tracks, they received a “pleasant surprise” when their son, Sam, was born. Two years later, they purchased four acres in Vaughn, Montana, where they put down roots for good.

Tony and Harriet built a life filled with hard work and creativity. They started 3-D Furniture Refinishing, transforming worn-out furniture into treasured heirlooms. Their craftsmanship was renowned, with projects that included restoring the original woodwork in the Vaughn Mansion, refinishing a parachute-packing table for the Montana Air National Guard, and working on furniture for the Leonard Nimoy film "Holy Matrimony."

But retirement didn’t suit Tony. After about ten minutes of “relaxing,” he and Harriet founded 3-D Archery—right in their living room. The business quickly outgrew their home, prompting them to expand. Recognizing the need for more than just retail sales, Tony built the largest indoor archery range in Cascade County. His passion for hunting took him across the country and even to Africa—five times—to chase his next adventure.

After Harriet’s passing in 2009, Tony found companionship in Mert Antonich, a special friend with whom he made beautiful music. Together, they recorded CDs and performed in church, bringing joy to all who listened. In addition to music, Tony was an expert marksman with a deep passion for target shooting and reloading. He was a perfectionist, known for hitting precise shots at over 800 yards.

Tony is survived by his children, Denise (Bill) Bury, Debra (Jim) Thoroughman, and Samuel (Diana) Heinert; son-in-law, Terry Martel; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; his brother, Ken; sisters, Mary, Loretta, and Kathie; and special friend, Mert Antonich and her family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Harriet Heinert; daughter, Deena Martel; parents, Roy and Clara Heinert; in-laws, Ernest and Buryl Doehle; and brother, Richard Heinert.

A memorial service will be held on May 10, 2025, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel (1410 13th St S, Great Falls, Montana). The service will begin at 2:00 p.m., with a reception to follow in honor of Tony’s memory.

