Obituary: Arnold "Arnie" Gettel

Lifelong farmer, community servant, family man, and man of God, Arnold “Arnie” Gettel passed on to his Heavenly glory on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in the home he built for his family near Power, Montana. Dolores, his loving wife of almost 75 years, was at his side.

Arnold was born the first of four children to Rudolph and Regina Gettel in Somers, Montana on November 4, 1930. The next year, Arnie and his family moved to Power, where his dad and mom began farming, a career he would join with his grandfather, father, and later with his sons and grandsons. He graduated from Power High School, valedictorian of his class in 1948. On October 8, 1949, he married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Johnson. Together they dedicated their love and lives to raising a family of four children and building a successful farming operation on the dryland east of Power.

His interest in community service led him to receive a Kellogg Company Fellowship and leadership development training courses from Montana State University. The trust people had in his character, values, and judgment resulted in his election to three terms as a Teton County Commissioner, 10 years on the Power School Board, and 8 years on the Power Farmers Elevator Board. He was on the advisory boards of the Soil Conservation District and Agricultural Experiment Station. Arnie was a lifelong and confirmed member of Zion Lutheran Church in Power and his love of Jesus and commitment to his congregation led to 74 years of service in positions of church leadership.

Arnie was known to be a creative and innovative problem solver. He was one of the first farmers in the region to use no-till farming practices. He received the Goodyear Conservation Award for his outstanding accomplishments in resource conservation, and he was awarded Outstanding Commissioner by the Montana Weed Control Association. As a skilled mechanic and fabricator, he could fix almost anything on the farm and was always there to help any neighbor in need of assistance.

Arnie enjoyed hunting and fishing, and many days were spent with his children and grandchildren out in the mountains, hills, and on the reservoirs of north central Montana in search of fish and game to fill the freezer. In their younger years, Arnie and Dolores loved to go dancing and play cards with friends. Later, he enjoyed flying his Cessna 182 which included several out-of-state trips with Dolores.

