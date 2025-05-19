Obituary: Arther "Art" Larson

Arthur “Art” Larson, 90, of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, May 10th, 2025 after a short hospitalization in Choteau, MT. Art was born on July 9th, 1934 in Terry, MT to parents Martin and Louella (Corban) Larson. He moved with the family in 1938 to the Fairfield bench where he was raised on a small farm along with 2 sisters and 6 brothers.

Art served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959 and was an active Army reservist for 4 years. He was most proud of his time serving and being in charge of the Motor pool while stationed at Colorado Springs. He was lifelong friends with many in his platoon and stayed in touch until their passing.

On October 1, 1959 he married the love of his life Verna Allum in Choteau, MT. They celebrated 60 years together prior to Verna’s passing in 2020. They lived in the communities of Choteau, Augusta, and Lincoln before settling in Fairfield in 1969. Their daughter Bobbi Jean was born in 1961 and their son William Martin “Bill” was born in 1962.

In his early years he worked as a reserve deputy for the community dances, laborer on many jobs including farmhand, helping lay the first cement sidewalks and water lines in Fairfield, manually laying rock riff raff for the irrigation canals, digging ditches and laying pipe with the FWP for Freeze Out Lake and laying pipes for water distribution and ditch rider for the “reclamation” aka Greenfield Irrigation District to name a few.

His most notable career though was as an automotive mechanic in which he was highly respected for his mechanical knowledge and skills throughout Teton County and surrounding communities. It was well known if you had a mechanical problem take your vehicle to one of the many shops that Art worked at or contact him for help or advice. Throughout the years, he also collected, bartered and traded many vehicles, mostly classic, and had a story to tell about each one.

One of his most enjoyable jobs was working for the Meyer brothers, Al & Roy, of the Meyer Ditcher Company in Fairfield as a welder. Two weeks out of each year he would also drive the semi-truck to deliver the ditchers they built throughout the year.

Many in the community will fondly remember him as “The Lawnmower Man” as his hobby and way to make extra money was buying used lawnmowers then fix or repair them to sell at a fair price. He enjoyed the many knocks on the door from someone needing a part or lawnmower.

Art is survived by his daughter Bobbi (Rich) Beerman of Power, son William “Bill” (Denise Cook) Larson of Helena; sister Ida Alfson of Fairfield, brothers Fred and George Larson both of Fairfield and Glen Larson of Choteau; grandchildren Amanda Beerman, Lacey Beerman, Dusti (Cole) Smith, Clayton (Anastasia) Beerman, Steven “Zack” (Hanna) Larson and great-grandchildren Josie, Wylie, and Jordi Smith and Allyson and Owen Larson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Verna; his parents; sister Blanche Ballantyne, and brothers Earl, Dan and Vernon Larson.

