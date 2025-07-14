Obituary: David Steve Kovatch

David Kovatch passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on July 8th, after bravely battling an illness for over 30 years, a fight he faced with unwavering courage and a feisty spirit. He left this world far too soon. We will forever miss his big heart, his kindness, and the positive energy he brought to every room.

David was born on October 14th, 1954, in Conrad, Montana, to Robert and Charlotte (Stokes) Kovatch, but was raised in Valier, Montana and graduated from Valier High School in 1972. He married the love of his life, Carolyn (Totdahl), on November 6th, 1981, and they shared 43 wonderful years together.

Dave had a lifelong love for horse racing, owning and racing horses throughout Montana and Canada, including fan favorites like Northern Habit. He celebrated many wins over the years and cherished every moment on the track.

He also had a deep love for the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing alongside his kids and grandkids. One of his most memorable trips was in November 2009, when he proudly bagged his first bull elk. Dave’s adventurous spirit shone brightest when he was with family.

Youth baseball held a special place in his heart while his boys were growing up. He served as President of Riverside Little League for many years and was dedicated to creating a space where all kids could thrive playing the game he loved so much.

Dave also had a soft spot for his beloved bulldog, Punkin, who brought him endless joy and companionship.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn Kovatch; his mother, Charlotte Kovatch; his sons, Christopher, Casey, and Caleb; his sister, Jody Kovatch; brothers, Bob and Berry Kovatch; and his cherished grandchildren: Kylie, Keizer, Taevyn, Keegan, and Kohen. He also leaves behind his niece Charly Cassidy and family, along with several in-laws, cousins, and extended family who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Kovatch; his in-laws, Oscar and Edna Totdahl; his niece, Renae Bowers; his sister-in-law, Luann McClain; his brother-in-law, Terry Bakken; and his grandson, Brody.

Dave made a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. He lived by the words, “Life is good,” even on the hard days, especially on the days no one knew the battle he was fighting. He wore a smile that stretched from ear to ear and left this world the way he lived in it, with strength, warmth, and love.

Life is Good.

