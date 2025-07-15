Obituary: Patrick Jerome Wiley

Patrick Jerome Wiley was called home on May 17th, 2025, to be with the lord. He was born to Jerome and Kathleen Wiley on June 3rd, 1949, in Great Falls, MT.

He had a loving and caring family, joining sister Janice and three more brothers, Kelly, Randy and Casey.

Patrick was the doer and fixer of all things. He helped on the family farm and ranch; Pat truly enjoyed the farming part.

He also worked on the North Slope in Alaska with his best friend, Skip.

He was a very great man with a smile that could light up the whole world.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.