Obituary: Lorraine Peressini

Lorraine (Loreen) Dalke was born in Fallon, Montana on June 21, 1932, to John and Anna (Weishaar) Dalke, German homesteaders. She joined older siblings, Bertha, Rueben and Raymond. Younger sisters, Dolores and Shirley were born before the young family, having survived two depressions, decided to move to the Fairfield Bench, near Power. Younger sisters, Alice and Mary Ann joined the family before Lorraine graduated from High School.

Lorraine graduated from Power High School in 1950 and headed straight to the ‘big city’ of Great Falls, where she would spend the rest of her life. She began working at the First National Bank, which is where she first met her future husband, Ed Peressini. Ed was a teacher at the College of Great Falls, but also worked for the City of Great Falls and for the Civic Center Theater. While attending a movie with her roommate, he asked if they could assist by being ushers. Thus, their romance had begun!

Lorraine and Ed were married on October 25, 1952, at St. Joseph’s Church. They bought a little house on 5th Street and 6th Ave. North, near Gibson Park, and started their family: Robert Joseph on January 23, 1954, Thomas Edward on September 4, 1955, and Laurie Jean on September 17, 1957.

With this little family continuing to grow, they moved to a bigger house on 25th Street and 5th Ave. North, near North Kiwanis Park and St. Gerard’s Parish. Twins, Mark Anthony and Michael John were born on June 15, 1960, to complete the family.

Good thing that she loved babies, because she was known to be a ‘baby whisperer’ and often had a house filled with more children than she gave birth to!

Even while being busy as a homemaker, Lorraine continued to stay actively involved with her service sorority, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, and her women’s bowling league weekly.

She volunteered with groups that were a part of the College of Great Falls, St. Gerard’s Parish and School, and Great Falls Central High School, while her husband and family were involved there.

She was featured in a March 17, 2005, Tribune feature called “Making a Difference” which highlighted her ongoing service to this community. Through her leadership with ESA they assisted with programs that benefited the local Easterseals and Muscular Dystrophy. One of her proudest accomplishments was being able to meet Danny Thomas and to bring his passion for the care of children with cancer to the Great Falls Community with funding drives for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Also, through her membership with ESA, she traveled extensively to national conventions.

The culmination of her life-long involvement in bowling led to a National Senior Bowling “B” win in 2003 in Milwaukee, WI.

Ed and Lorraine were able to take joy in the weddings of their five children and the births of many grandchildren. Sadly, Ed died in February of 1992, so he didn’t get to enjoy the great-grandchildren.

Lorraine continued to travel on adventures all over the globe and has scrapbooks from all of her travels.

After her husband died, Lorraine moved back to the neighborhood that they lived in when their adventure began, and this is where she died peacefully in her bed.

Preceding Lorraine in death was, her husband, Ed; son, Mark; grandson, Jayden; her parents; her beloved in-laws, Tony and Gina Peressini; sisters and their spouses, Bert and Milo Jeffries, Dolores and Bob Standley, Mary Ann and Ken Beck; sister, Shirley Grossman; brothers, Reuben and Dolores Dalke, and Ray Dalke; brother-in-law, Bob Kercher; beloved nieces and nephews from both the Dalke and Peressini families; and many dear friends and neighbors.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Dee) Peressini, Tom (Catherine) Peressini, Laurie (Doug) Croghan, and Mike Peressini (Missy);14 Grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren; and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Alice (Chuck) Martin; sister-in-law, Joan Dalke; brother-in-law, Gordon Grossman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tony and Joan Peressini; sister-in-law, Patti Kercher; a very large extended family of beloved nieces and nephews and their families; and her dear friend, Janice Johnson.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

