Obituary: Darren Eugene Bodge

Darren Eugene Bodge was born on December 3, 1997, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was raised in Great Falls, Montana, where he built his life and memories with family and friends. He passed away on July 4, 2025.

He attended C.M. Russell High School in Great Falls, where he participated in wrestling and football, showing the determination and spirit that would define his whole life.

Darren faced many challenges, but he refused to be defined by them. He fought hard to overcome setbacks and lived with a resilience that inspired everyone who knew him. He always tried to keep a smile on his face and was known for being silly, lighthearted, and kind to those around him.

He loved the outdoors and Montana’s beauty—spending time snowboarding, riding his Ripstick at the skatepark, hunting, and playing video games with enthusiasm and joy.

Darren’s memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. He will be remembered for his fighting spirit, his gentle heart, and his ability to bring smiles even in hard times.

Darren was the beloved son of Ronald Bodge and Jennifer Custer, and a cherished brother to Lee Bodge (John), Ashley Bodge (Taeden), and Nicholas Bodge (Dani). He was a nephew to Bobbie Newgard Fortenberry (Jason), Eddie Bodge (Monica), Michael Bodge, Crystal Hastings (Dave), Pamela Stiffarm (Buzz), and Melissa McLaughlin (John). He was a cousin to Daniel Samlaska, Richie Bodge, Michael Bodge, Adrianna Bodge, Stephanie Hastings, Isaiah Stiffarm, Aliyah Stiffarm, Amya Custer, Aubrey McLaughlin, and Hadley McLaughlin. He was the grandson of Jane Newgard and April Custer.

Darren was preceded in death by his grandmother Hiroko Shimabuku Bodge, grandfathers Richard Bodge and Kenneth Custer, uncle Daniel Bodge, and cousin Breanna Bodge.

Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home and a Memorial Service is planned from 4-8PM on July 30, 2025 at the Black Eagle Community Center.

