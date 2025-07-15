Obituary: Susie J. Wipf

Susie J. Wipf, 94 died peacefully July 13th with family be her side. She was born in Raymond, Alta on November 21st, 1930. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Sunny Brook Colony.

Susie moved to Milford Colony, Montana in 1947. After multiple moves, she lived at Riverview for many years. She then resided at Sunny Brooke since 2021.

Susie will be laid to rest next to her husband, Rev. John P. Wipf who passed away in October of 2023. May they both rest in peace.

A kind and generous person, Susie was a nurturer at heart. She was always happy to lend a helping hand and taught everyone around her to do the same. She wanted everyone to feel cared for. Susie taught us to respect our culture. She loved to read, sing hymns, and knit as a pastime as well as fulfilling her role as a kindergarten teacher alongside her colony duties.

Survivors include her brother, Peter (Christina); sisters, Anna and Mary; sons and daughters, Joe (Rosa), Rev. Steve (Diana), daughters Susanna (Eli), Elizabeth, Ida of Fort Benton, Lena (Ed), John (Clara), Paul (Anna), Martha (Peter) of Chester, Rebecca (John), Anna (Tim), Adina (William) of Cut Bank and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Susanna; husband, John; siblings, William, Joseph, John, Paul, Magdelena, and two grandsons.

Thank you to Logan Health in Chester for the care you provided. Special thanks to Dr. Blair, his wife Shantel, and Dr. Davis for the extra care you provided. Thank you to Croxford Funeral Home for all the arrangements.

“Care for her Lord in your garden of rest, Here on Earth she was the best.”

