Obituary: Vicki (Tabacco) Worrell

Vicki (Tabacco) Worrell, a devoted mother, loving grandmother, and cherished sister, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2025, in her hometown of Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 72. She was born on May 30, 1953.

Vicki’s greatest joy in life was her family. She was a proud and caring mother to her son, Jay, and daughter, Jessica, and a devoted grandmother to her beloved grandson, Hayden. Her love, strength, and unwavering support will live on through them.

She graduated from Charles M. Russell High School and went on to attend Montana State University. She later worked for many years in the food service department at Benefis Hospital, where she was known for her reliability, kindness, and warm smile. Vicki touched countless lives through her quiet acts of care and dedication.

She is survived by her children, Jay and Jessica; her grandson, Hayden; and her siblings, Edward (Karen) Tabacco, Angie (Jim) Helgeson, Patti (Mike) Pancich, Mike (Jena) Tabacco, and Bob (Heather) Tabacco. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and extended family who will carry her memory in their hearts.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Lucille Tabacco; her brother, Bill; her sister, Carol; and her niece, Joceline.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Vicki’s memory to the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.

Vicki will be remembered for her deep love, her steady presence, and the warmth she brought into the lives of everyone who knew her. One of her favorite Bible verses also served as a quiet reflection of how she lived her life:

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.