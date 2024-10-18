Obituary: Audrey Lois Steen

Audrey Lois Steen, 82, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in Caldwell, Idaho. Audrey was born October 19, 1941, in Sidney, Montana to Harry and Emma Sorensen Dombrosky.

She graduated from Sidney High School in May of 1959. She met her husband, Gary Steen, on a blind date in Billings, Montana, while attending Eastern Montana College. She graduated from Eastern in 1961 and took her first teaching job in Wolf Point, Montana, teaching elementary school. She and Gary were married June 9, 1962, in Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, Montana. After their wedding, they made their home in Great Falls.

Audrey continued her education at The College of Great Falls and earned her BA in Elementary Education in 1980. Audrey taught school for 25 years in the Great Falls Public Schools, finishing her career at West Elementary School and retiring in 1994.

Audrey enjoyed camping and spending the winters in Arizona with Gary. She and Gary loved to travel the world. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening, and mostly her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The aspect that stands out most about Audrey was her dedication—to her students, to her church, and most importantly, to her family.

Survivors include her children, Lynette White (Nathan) of Star, Idaho, and Mark Steen of Great Falls; her granddaughters, Shelby Bechtel (Josh) and Sydney Arreola; great grandsons, James Arreola, Asher Bechtel, and Elijah Perez.

