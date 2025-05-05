Obituary: Austin Guinan Jr

Austin Guinan Jr, 76, of Montana, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2025. Born on November 22, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Austin Sr. and Georgia Guinan, Austin lived a life of service, dedication, and faith.

In 1967, Austin joined the Air Force as an electrician and proudly served a tour in Vietnam. Following his overseas service, he was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the military, Austin built a successful career as an electrician, working for many years in both New Jersey and Montana.

Austin had a profound appreciation for nature, particularly enjoying Montana’s abundant wildlife. His great love for animals was evident throughout his life. A devout Catholic with a strong Marian devotion, Austin’s faith was the cornerstone of his character.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Linda; son, Casey and daughter-in-law Christa; and three sisters, Sue Tretter, Sheri Bush, and Mary Butkiewicus. Austin also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who will cherish his memory.

A rosary will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 6 p.m. A funeral liturgy will follow on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 11 a.m. both at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Austin’s memory.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.