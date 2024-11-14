Obituary: B. Frank Bushell

B. Frank Bushell was born on October 5, 1942, in Thompson Falls, Montana and attended schools in the area. He passed away on November 10, 2024.

He married Kathleen Hemmy, and they moved to Missoula where he attended the University of Montana. They then moved to Great Falls where he worked for GTA, and in 1963 he managed the west side Phillips 66 and Texaco stations. He also raced stock cars in Great Falls from the late 1960s into the 1970s.

In 1970, he became an ironworker until he suffered a career ending injury in 1980.

Frank met his current wife, Nancy Woolard, in 1980. They bought a cabin on Holter Lake and spent the rest of their summers fishing and elk hunting.

He is survived by his wife; daughter, Sue; stepchildren, Jodi and Brett Woolard; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.