Obituary: Barb Snyder

Barb Snyder, age 61, of Rudyard, passed away of natural causes on November 11, 2025, in the arms of her loving husband.

Barb was born November 2, 1964, in Brookville, PA to Miles and Creta (Kane) Rearigh. She was raised and educated in Dayton, PA, where she graduated in 1983.

After a whirlwind romance of three weeks, she married Randy in Hazen, PA on December 10, 1983. Barb and Randy welcomed son Michael in 1985 and Sam in 1987. In spring of 2003, the Snyders left Pennsylvania and settled in Rudyard to be closer to Randy’s parents.

Barb took pride in being a stay-at-home wife and mother, but in recent years, found great enjoyment in working at the Sugar Shack. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, bowling, and playing bingo with her K-Lines crew. She was most proud of her title “Grandma”.

Barb is preceded in death by her father, Miles (2010); mother, Creta (1998); mother-in-law, Phyllis (2006); and father-in-law, Jay (2014.)

Barb is survived by Randy, by her husband of 41 years, sons Michael (Candice) and Sam (Sarah), and her biggest blessings, grandchildren Collin, Mallorie, Brycen, Jaxon, Emmy, and Tyler. Also surviving are siblings Rob, Matt, and Tina Rearigh, numerous nieces and nephews, and loyal companion, Junior.

Per Barb’s request, cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life is being planned for spring 2026. In lieu of flowers, an account has been established at Altana Federal Credit Union to assist Randy with any unexpected expenses.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Wilderness Funeral Home website.