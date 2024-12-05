Obituary: Barbara Ann Dahlman

Barbara Ann (Kessler) Dahlman passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2024 at the age of 86. Barbara was born on March 13,1938 in Bend, Oregon and graduated from Gallatin High School in 1956, and then went on to attend Montana State College.

Farming and agriculture were a passion of Barbara’s, so much so that she was a leader in the 4H Club. Serving her church community was important to Barbara. She had served on the church council and as the church organist for over 30 years. Bowling and golf were other ways that Barbara enjoyed spending her time. Most of all, Barbara loved spending time with her family and creating wonderful memories throughout the years.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Adam, married 67 years; her daughter, Denise Ewing; her sons, Steve (Diane) and Lee Dahlman; five grandchildren, Brody (Kayla) Dahlman, Breanna (Wyatt) Ostberg, Beth (Pete) Heryford, Joshua (Kristen) Ewing, and Hillary Ewing; five great grandchildren; her sisters, Brenda Kessler of Bozeman, MT, Ede Schenkel, Corvallis (OR); and her brother, Ed (Karen) of Miles City, MT.

A Funeral Service will be held for Barbara at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 11AM with a visitation an hour prior. There will be a Graveside Service at Highland Cemetery and a Reception at Redeemer to follow.

