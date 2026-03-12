Obituary: Barbara "Barb" Ann Orr

Barbara “Barb” Ann Orr passed away on March 6, 2026, at the age of 64. After battling cancer Barb passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends.

Barb was born on November 3, 1961, in Cut Bank, Montana, to Chester and Katherine (Holms) Lindskog. She was raised there and graduated from Cut Bank High School. After graduating, she met James Orr and they married on January 21, 1978, and spent 31 years together raising a beautiful family before going their separate ways.

Aside from being a mom, Barb was a very accomplished CNA; she loved her job and took pride in her work. She also had many hobbies outside of work. You could find Barb at craft bazars, and she would never pass up a good bargain when shopping. She loved antiquing, doing yardwork and planting flowers, picnics and barbeques, decorating her home, and church activities. Spending time with her friends was also very important to her, and Barb was a loyal and caring friend. She loved her kids and grandkids more than anything and was a strong, independent and caring woman.

Barb was preceded in death by her father and mother, Chester and Katy Lindskog; daughter, Katy Ann Orr; and brothers, Timmy Lindskog, Bobby Lindskog and Ricky Lindskog.

She is survived by her son Chester Orr and daughter-in-law, Michelle Orr of Ulm, MT; daughter Keely Young and son-in-law Clinton Young of Ulm, MT; sister Debbie Kennedy of Cut Bank, MT; brother Jimmy Lindskog of Cut Bank and half brother Robbie Rogers of North Carolina.

“I will you carry you with me until I see you again.”

“Today I hope that you have a peace that makes you smile, kindness that touches your heart and a blessing that stirs your soul.”

Services will be planned at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Great Falls Benefis Hospice House.

