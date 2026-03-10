Obituary: Renee Loretta Kind Kotthoff

Renee Loretta Kind Kotthoff was born on May 29, 1950, in Kalispell, Montana, to Charles “Charlie” and Loretta Knoll Kind. After a nine-year battle with cancer, Renee passed away surrounded by her family on March 7, 2026.

Renee spent her early years in Somers, MT, moving with the family to Upper Highwood in 1958. Renee had a very close bond with her siblings that lasted a lifetime. They truly have stood by each other’s side in every phase of life. Renee graduated from Highwood High School in 1968 and was proud that all of her children and some of her grandchildren were Mountaineers as well. On August 29, 1970, she married Arnold Kotthoff Jr “Junior” and became a ranch wife extraordinaire. Renee had endless energy and could build fence, dig a ditch, ride a horse, and A.I. a cow, and still keep up with the housecleaning, meals, kids, yard and laundry. No matter how long and hard the day was, as soon as the dishes were finished and table cleared, out came the cards and snacks!

Renee was a founding leader of the Shonkin Busy Beavers 4H Club in the late 1970’s and was very involved in 4-H while the kids and grandkids were growing up. She was a staunch supporter of the Shonkin Community Women’s Club and Hall. She generally had something to sell, preferably by the party plan. Renee was very creative, selling handmade items at craft fairs for many years. Renee never missed a sporting event that her kids participated in … not just in Highwood but the entire State. She has continued to support the Highwood Mountaineers by attending games and events.

In 1993, Renee became a grandma for the first time. This is the role that Renee was very proud of and loved so much. She would spend the next 30+ years attending all of her grandkids sporting events, graduations, music programs and birthdays. Her grandkids will never forget the love and support she showed all of them.

Renee loved to travel -- anywhere and everywhere -- she was always ready to go! Many years of snowmobile trips, beach vacations, and fishing in Alaska. In recent years, Renee and Jr have spent the majority of the summer camping and fishing primarily at Tiber.

Renee recently became a member of the First Christian Church in Fort Benton. Her faith played a big part in her battle with cancer, and she relied heavily on it during the tough times.

Renee was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Loretta Kind; in-laws, Arnold and Hildegarde Kotthoff; sister, Holly Kind Willis; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Carol Kind; sister-in-law, Maybelle Quintus; and brother-in-law, John Connolly.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jr; and her children, Casey (Kim) Kotthoff of Fort Benton, Emily (Rusty) Freeny of Helena, Jeremy (Meggie) Kotthoff of Great Falls, and Troy (Krystal) Kotthoff of Shonkin; grandchildren, Damon and Derek (Amanda) Alm, Rylie, Charlie and Brock Kotthoff, Lauren Kotthoff and Chase Kotthoff; and great grandson, Dawson Alm.

She is also survived by her siblings, Sandy (Bill) Zanto of Highwood, Darwin (Cheryl) Kind of Great Falls, Laurie (Larry) Baum of Highwood and her sisters-in- law, Joanie Burrey (Rod Barnard) and Janet Connolly of Great Falls.

Family was of the utmost importance to Renee and family reunions were a treasured time. She will be greatly missed by her much-loved nieces and nephews and by her many cousins (especially Dixie and Sylvia who made up the Three Musketeers with her).

The family would like to thank Sletten Cancer Institute and the doctors and nurses who have been with her for so many years. Also, the Fourth and Eighth Floor staff at Benefis.

