Obituary: Rachel Frances Brooke Coutu

Rachel Francis Brooke Coutu; February 17, 1950, to February 28, 2026. The fifth child of Basil and Tene (Jackman) Brooke, born February 17, 1950, in Butte Montana. Rachel passed to her eternal rest February 28, 2026, at the age of 76.

She later finished her Social Work degree in Omaha, Nebraska where she met her future husband and lifelong friend, Carl Coutu. They married in April 1984 and later moved to Great Falls, MT where she resided for the rest of her life.

They were blessed with the birth of their son Walter Marshall Coutu, arriving December 1984.

Rachel is survived by her son Walter Coutu and granddaughter Aryian Coutu, brother and sister-in-law Tom and Ann Brooke, sisters and brothers-in-law Betty and Phillip McMillen, and Janet Brooke and Jim Whaley, and many nieces and nephews and other extended family, and good friend Carl Coutu.

She was preceded in death by her parents Basil and Tene Brooke, siblings Connie, Helen, Martha, and Kathrine, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday March 13 at 1100am at the Holy Spirit Catholic Parish and can be watched live on the Holy Spirit Catholic Parish YouTube page.

