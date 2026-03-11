Obituary: Carolyn Dee Valacich

With deep sadness, we announce that Carolyn Dee Keightley Valacich, 83, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2026, from complications of a ruptured aneurysm. She was surrounded by her three daughters at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, Montana.

Born on a beautiful spring day in Seattle, Washington, on May 22, 1942, Carolyn was the only daughter of Tom and Helen Keightley. As a baby she moved with her family to the picturesque farming town of Quincy, Washington, where her father farmed and her mother taught second grade. Carolyn loved riding horses and tending to her baby piglets, and she thrived in 4-H and ballet. A gifted student and natural leader, she graduated as valedictorian of Quincy High School in 1959.

Carolyn continued her education at the University of Washington, where she studied ballet, worked as a print model, and served as president of her beloved Delta Zeta sorority. She graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Marketing.

Soon after graduating, Carolyn began working at the Seattle radio station KIXI as an executive secretary and copywriter alongside her soon-to-be husband’s best friend, Great Falls resident Dean Smith. Eight months later, on November 21, 1964, she married Dr. W. Barry Valacich and moved to his hometown of Great Falls, Montana.

Carolyn and Barry shared a lifelong love of adventure. They enjoyed skiing in the winter and spending summers at Lake McDonald with dear friends and family—hiking Glacier National Park’s trails and embarking on memorable backpacking trips year after year.

Carolyn was an avid reader and devoted book club member. She loved to play the piano, dance with her husband, sew, cook, and entertain effortlessly. She could wallpaper like a professional and was known for her easygoing spirit, cheerful nature, and quiet strength. She endured the mischievous sense of humor of her husband and daughters with grace and laughter, remaining stoic, optimistic, and loving to the end.

Carolyn became a pillar of strength for her family, friends, and community, living a life enriched by civic service and a deep love of the arts. “It is one of the most beautiful compensations of life that no one can sincerely try to help another without helping themselves.” Carolyn embodied this quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson, which she once included in a Junior League president’s newsletter. While raising her three daughters, she devoted herself to community arts, education, and philanthropic organizations throughout Great Falls.

The Great Falls Junior League was her proving ground, where she eventually served as president. Her leadership there led to numerous board memberships, advisory roles, and officer positions that became part of her lasting legacy, including service with the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, C.M. Russell Museum, Symphony Guild, Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Great Falls Public Schools, the Montana Arts Council, PEO, and many other organizations.

Carolyn was also a talented organizational trainer, speaker, and facilitator. As Executive Director of the Great Falls Symphony for 28 years, she accomplished remarkable achievements and left a tradition of excellence wherever she served. Even after retirement, she continued giving back by working as a grant writer for several Montana organizations.

Carolyn continued to embrace adventure with family and friends throughout her life, including her final trip to the Glacier Park area over Christmas and New Year’s, spending joyful time with those she loved most.

Dear Mom — the music will keep playing.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Helen Keightley; her in-laws, Walter and Helen Valacich; and her husband, Dr. W. Barry Valacich.

She is survived by her three daughters, Bari Lynn (RT Day), Tina Valacich, and Beth (Bob Hasquet) and six grandchildren, Tynan, Simon, Anna, and Ava Day, and Blake and Bryce Hasquet.

A Celebration of Life is anticipated to be held in Great Falls in early summer 2026.

