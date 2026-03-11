Obituary: Joann Maxine Brown

Joann Maxine Brown, age 96, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2026. She was born on February 18, 1930, in Great Falls to Fred Olds and Anne Olds.

Joann was a proud lifelong resident of the north side of Great Falls, a place she loved and never left. She graduated from Great Falls High School with the Class of 1948 – proudly cheering, “Go Bison!” throughout her life.

On August 15, 1950, Joann married the love of her life, William M. “Bill” Brown, in Choteau, Montana. Together they built a life centered around family, community, and caring for others.

Joann had a strong work ethic and spent many years working at the Ben Franklin Store and later at Snyder Drug Store. She was also a dedicated volunteer, serving for many years as a “Pink Lady” at Columbus Hospital, where her kindness and warmth touched many lives. She was also a member of the Eagles Lodge.

Joann had a love for clothes and jewelry and always enjoyed putting together the perfect outfit. She found great joy working in her flowerbeds and spending time outdoors. She loved gathering with family and friends to play cards – especially Pinochle, 31, and many other games that brought laughter around the table.

Above all, Joann was a true people person. She always had a kind word or compliment for others and genuinely loved caring for those around her. Her warm spirit and friendly nature made everyone feel welcome.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill;” parents, Fred and Anne Olds; and sisters, Marie Keating and Donna Herzog.

Joann is survived by her siblings, Fred Olds and Judith Smith; children, Jan (Fred) Seybert, Bill (Sandy) Brown, Greg (Jamie) Brown, Rob (Desi) Brown, Tracie Brown, and Darren (Michelle) Brown. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren who will continue to cherish her memory.

Funeral services will be held at O’Connor Memorial Chapel, 2425 8th Avenue N, Great Falls, MT, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

