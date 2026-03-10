Obituary: Karen Jeanne Shalvey

Karen Jeanne (Pancich) Shalvey was born on April 18, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana. She passed away peacefully on January 20, 2026.

Karen grew up in Black Eagle, Montana and attended Collins School, Saint Mary's, and graduated from Great Falls Central High School. She went on to attend Carroll College where she received her teaching degree. After receiving her degree, she moved to Merced, California, where she taught for forty years and retired.

Karen moved back to Great Falls in 2009. She eventually moved into the Rainbow Senior Living Center, making many wonderful friends until her death.

She is survived by her brother, Ray Pancich (Mary Catherine) of Clancy; niece, Kylie Pancich of Helena; nephew, Kevin Pancich (Krista); and great-nieces, Emerson and Finley of Bozeman. She is also survived by numerous cousins.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Gertrude Pancich; daughter, Meagan; and special aunts and uncles.

At Karen's request, graveside services will be held at a later date as cremation has taken place.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.