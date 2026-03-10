Obituary: Wesley William Palmer Jr.

Wesley "Wes" Palmer passed away on February 26, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

He was born on August 1, 1950, in Great Falls to Wesley Palmer, Sr. and Marie Palmer. Wes spent many years playing Little League baseball and in the winter months he played hockey with the Black Hawks.

He was a graduate of Great Falls High School class of 1969. After high school, Wes went to college at Bozeman and then took a couple years off and went to Seattle. There he entered the Bruce Lee Martial Arts school and took up Kung Fu. Wes came back to Great Falls and went to work for Palmer Bros. Auto Supply Store in Great Falls and Kalispell, Montana.

He spent many hours helping Mike Meyers of Morning Light Coffee, something Wes truly enjoyed. Wes had a love for photography, camping, fishing, and hunting.

Wes is survived by two sisters and several nephews and nieces.

Thank you to all that were friends of Wes.

No services are planned.

