Obituary: Eloise G. Morehead

loise Mondy Morehead (Thielman) of Great Falls, passed away on March 4, 2026, at Peace Hospice.

She was born on June 30, 1926, in Remer, Minnesota, to Harold and Mina Thielman. As a child, her family lived in Spokane, Washington, for a brief time. In 1928, the family moved north of Tiber, Montana. Eloise attended school in Chester, Montana, and worked at Schultz’s Grocery there.

Eloise met Elmer “Bud” Mondy and were married in 1947, in Kootenai, Idaho. They moved north of Galata to farm on the Mondy farm. In 1950, Eloise and Bud welcomed a son, Gary Lynn. When Gary entered grade school, Eloise went to work at the Toole County State Bank for 9 years. In 1964, their family moved to Portland, Oregon. Eloise began her employment at US National Bank. She briefly worked for Great Western Bank and then returned to US National Bank, retiring in 1984. Eloise and Bud lived outside Lincoln City, Oregon, and enjoyed several winters in Arizona with other family members and friends. After Bud’s death in 1991, she decided to continue wintering in Arizona. In 1999, Eloise met and married Charles Morehead. They were married 14 years until Charles’ passing. Eloise then moved to Great Falls, Montana, to be closer to her siblings.

Eloise was also preceded in death by her son, Gary; her granddaughter, Jesse; five brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by her grandsons, Jarrett and Jack Mondy and their spouses; two great-granddaughters; four great-grandsons; three stepsons; and two stepdaughters.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Peace Lutheran Church in Great Falls at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Internment will take place later at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon.

