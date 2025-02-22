Obituary: Barbara "Barb" Jean Towne

Barbara “Barb” J. Towne, 68, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Barb was born on April 6, 1956, in Helena, Montana and adopted by Walter and Lois (Christensen) Hajenga.

The family moved to a farm in Benchland (near Hobson). She graduated from Hobson High School in 1974 and went on to attend Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings) graduating in 1979.

She ran an auto parts store in Stanford with her first husband, John Gilbert. They later divorced. She moved to Great Falls in 1997 and met Mike Towne. They were married in 2005.

Barb worked at Barnes & Noble, JC Penney, Walgreen’s, and Great Falls College before working at Builder’s First Source (formerly Poulsen’s) for many years. She also worked at CMR High School for one year as a paraprofessional. She taught school in Eastern Montana at Froid and Medicine Lake and was a substitute teacher in Great Falls.

She enjoyed reading, watching various family and crime dramas on TV, and listening to all types of music. Barb was a kind and gentle woman with a heart of gold. She would do anything for anyone and was loved by many. She loved animals and always had cats.

Barb is survived by her husband, Mike; sons, Calvin and Kevin; several sisters and half-sisters; brother, Jeff; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

