Obituary: Barbara "Barb" Joann Wilson

May 18, 1932 - January 25, 2025
Barbara J. “Barb” Wilson passed away on January 25, 2025. She was 92.

Barbara was born on May 18,1932, to George and Vera Spomer. She had one sister, Rochelle “Shelley”. She married William R. “Bill” Wilson in 1951. They were married 69 years.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert “Mike” and husband, Bill.

Barb is survived by her sister, Shelley Weinzetl; daughter, Patricia “Pattie;” and granddaughter, Kelli (Sean) Currier; and four great-grandchildren, Tom, Annika, Jacob, and Rylee.

