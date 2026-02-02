Obituary: Daphne Bonita Smith

Daphne Bonita Smith passed away peacefully the morning of January 21, 2026, at BeeHive Homes of Great Falls, after a courageous journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

Daphne devoted more than thirty years to teaching in the Great Falls Public School District, spending the majority of her career educating second-grade students at Sacajawea Elementary School. She was passionate about learning, deeply patient, and took great pride in nurturing young minds, leaving a lasting impact on generations of students and families.

During her retirement, Daphne found joy in quilting and treasured the time she spent at Swan Lake with friends and family. One of her greatest joys was watching her children and grandchildren participate in extracurricular activities. Whether cheering from the bleachers at a basketball game, standing along the sidelines at a soccer match, or sitting proudly at a concert, Daphne was always there, supporting and celebrating those she loved. Daphne’s boisterous laugh was contagious and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Daphne Smith is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Clyde Smith; her sons, Brett Hatler (Christine Hatler) and Scott Hatler (Becky Hatler), whom she shared with her first husband, Roger Hatler; and her grandchildren, Emily Lindquist (Brooks Lindquist), Jesse Hatler, Allyson Hatler, Kendal Hatler, and Gabe Hatler. She is also survived by Clyde’s children, Mark Smith (Becky Smith), Scott Smith (Ranel Smith), and Carla Smith. Daphne had many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she cherished and loved. She is further survived by her sisters, Darlene Leland and Lana Barta.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris Hanson and Harry Hanson, and by her brother, Harry Hanson, who passed away at a young age.

A funeral service will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel on February 9, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who cared for Daphne at BeeHive Homes and Stillwater Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Daphne’s honor to the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation.

