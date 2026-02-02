Obituary: Steven Dennis Mehan

Steven Dennis Mehan, of Great Falls MT, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved one on January 26, 2026.

Steven was born November 17,1944, in Whittier CA, to parents Ned and Martha Mehan along with his siblings, Pam, Glenda and Terry.

He spent his life working as a mechanic at Electric City Brakes, he also enjoyed working out at the marina in Great Falls.

Steven loved to eat Grandma Grace’s home cooked meals, dining at the Prospector and Maria’s, enjoyed watching his westerns, took pride in keeping his lawn cut, you could see him lounging on his porch swing outside their home in his cutoff jeans and T-shirts feeding the squirrels and birds or reading a book. He reveled in being athletic, fishing and traveling and taking camping trips at Kern River in California and in Sun Canyon Lodge in Montana. Enjoyed summers in California with his grandchildren going to amusement parks.

Steven married the love of his life, Grace, in1975, and just celebrated their 51st anniversary.

Steven was an extraordinary husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather.

Proceeded in death by his loving wife, parents and siblings.

He survived by his daughters, Tammy Mileage, Susan Richardson, Sherry Halal and Laurie Brasher; son, Douglas Mehan; and we couldn’t be any more grateful for his loving selfless niece Cara Ireland who has spent the last 3 years being his helping hand and just simply keeping him company every day; grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Taylor, Hannah, Joshua, Aaron, Chloe and Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Arianna, Mason, Emersyn, Nyla and Raylan.

Steven was selfless, caring, kind and funny. His laugh and smile could light up the room. He loved a good dirty joke, and helping anyone in need. He spent his final days surrounded by family and friends, he sang songs, told us jokes and smiled until the very end. He will be deeply missed.

