Obituary: Robert "Bob" Lewis Clayton

Robert “Bob” Lewis Clayton, aged 81, passed away on January 28, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. Bob was born on December 20, 1944, in Bozeman, Montana.

He dedicated much of his life to serving his country, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant, from the United States Air Force after 29 years of service. His leadership, integrity, and strong work ethic defined both his military career and the way he lived his life.

After retiring from the Air Force, Bob continued working for 12 years as Chief Engineer at the O’Hare Motor Inn, where he was known for his reliability, skill, and willingness to lend a helping hand. Even in retirement, he remained someone others could count on.

Above all Bob was devoted to his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Clayton; his children, Marc Clayton and Stacy Clayton; and his four grandchildren, Nicolas Uehlin, Alyssa Uehlin, Tabetha Clayton and Faith Duggan.

He took great pride in his family and treasured every moment spent with them.

In his quieter moments, Bob enjoyed reading, taking his daily walks, cheering on his Dallas Cowboys, and rarely being without his favorite Diet Pepsi. These simple routines brought him comfort and joy.

His steady presence, quiet strength and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is also survived by his siblings, John Clayton, Sam Clayton, Terry Clayton and Ethel Yancy.

A small memorial will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial on February 4, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.