Obituary: Vickie L. Greenwood

Vickie Greenwood, 73, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on January 23, 2026.

Vickie was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend whose warmth, kindness, and generosity left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She deeply loved her family and friends and was always quick to help those in need. A true social butterfly, she thrived on connection and took great joy in making others smile.

She found peace and happiness outdoors and especially loved hummingbirds, camping, hunting, and fishing. Vickie was also incredibly creative and crafty, always crocheting, making diamond art cards and pictures, and enthusiastically planning her next project or crafting get-together. Her creativity was just one of the many ways she shared her love with those around her.

Vickie will forever be remembered for her generous heart, joyful spirit, and the love she gave so freely. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Vickie is survived by her daughters, granddaughters, great-grandchildren, and many loving family members. A private family service will be held at a later date.

