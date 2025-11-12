Obituary: Barbara Jean Chigbrow

Barbara Jean Larson Chigbrow, 92, passed away from natural causes on November 6, 2025.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 16, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be at Highland Cemetery. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 17, 2025, at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3809 6th Avenue South.

She leaves behind her son, Eric (Pam) of Great Falls; daughters-in-law, Mary Lou of Ivins, UT and Barbara of Middleton, ID; daughter, Joann Augustine; two grandchildren who she raised, Jerod Augustine of Great Falls and Shannon (Randy) Dooling of WA; four other grandchildren, Lianna Gaskins and Emily (Donny) Edmonston of Great Falls, Tina (Tyson) Meeks of Middleton, ID, and Michael (Alana) Chigbrow of Albuquerque, NM; 13 great-grandchildren, Elijah and Saul Dooling, Myles Livingston, Jackson Gaskins, Deacon, Chloe, and Caden Edmonston, Adrian, Nathan, and Kaci Meeks, Noam McKay, Michael Jr, and Amelia Chigbrow; and one great-great-granddaughter, Aurora Dooling; and sister, Lorna (Dave) Kithil of SC; and Linda Larson of NM.

She was born on the Tungesvig/Larson homestead in Clay County, Kansas. She was the first child of Merton and Marguerite Gardner Larson. Barbara was raised on a dry land farm near Morganville, KS. She attended a one-room school until 7th grade, when the family moved to Clay Center. She graduated from Clay County Common High School in 1951. She went on to get her Elementary Education degree with an emphasis on music from the College of Emporia, KS in 1955.

Barbara met Orville “Bill” Chigbrow when they were both in the college yearbook club. They got married on July 21, 1953, just a few months after they met. They raised four sons, Orville, Frederick, Laurent “Larrie,” and Eric. Bill was in the Air Force, so the family lived in Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota, and Montana. They settled in Great Falls in 1967. Bill and Barbara adopted two daughters, JoAnn and Marilyn, and later raised three grandchildren, Dawn, Shannon, and Jerod Augustine.

Barbara taught elementary school, mostly kindergarten and first grade for 50 years. She was a Boy Scout den mother. When the boys were young, the family purchased land at Seeley Lake and built a cabin designed by Bill. Barbara and the boys spent the summer at the lake while Bill traveled between work in Great Falls and Seeley. They camped in tents and the Econoline van, cooked meals over the fire, and fished off the dock. Bears often visited during the night.

The family bought a boat and all learned how to water ski. Barbara enjoyed sitting by the shore watching the ducks and their babies.

After retirement from teaching, she and Bill had many adventures as National Red Cross volunteers, serving on the Disaster team. They went to many sites in the United States, including the 9/11 Twin Tower disaster, and US possessions Guam, Samoa, and Puerto Rico. They served for a time in Boise, ID at the Red Cross center there. They also created and founded Studio 706 Artist Guild in Great Falls, benefiting students pursuing art studies in college.

Barbara was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star, Olive Chapter, serving one year as Queen, and a member of the Daughters of the Nile. She sang in the Nile choir for many years. She also sang in First Presbyterian Church choir and Sweet Adelines. She was a member of the American Association of University Women. She was ordained as a Deacon at First Presbyterian. Bill and Barbara later became members of Sunrise Presbyterian Church.

Barbara had an adventurous spirit. She liked to travel, cruising to Alaska and Hawaii, visiting Orv and Mary Lou in Tunisia, Larrie and Barb in Taiwan, going on a photo safari to Tanzania with her sister Lorna. Some of her adventures included hot air balloon rides, zip lining on a cruise ship, camel riding, parasailing, and deep-sea fishing.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bill; sons, Orville, Frederick, and Laurent “Larrie;” daughter, Marilyn; granddaughter, Dawn; and brother, Gary.

