Obituary: Barbara Jean Meier

Barbara went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2024, after a long battle with ALS. She never gave up. She was born to Joe and Margaret Lansford on August 6, 1955, in Mercedes TX. During her time in school, she excelled in many extracurricular activities including track and field, basketball, cheerleading, and choir.

She spent 14 years with Louisiana Pacific Lumber company starting as a personnel secretary and moving up to an Export Executive Secretary where her duties were arranging shipping for overseas sales, dealing directly with overseas clients, and arranging travel arrangements for the Export manager.

After moving to Montana, she worked with customs brokers in Sweetgrass, MT and in retail sales in Great Falls. Barbara had an engaging personality that made her a successful salesperson no matter what she was selling.

Barbara moved to Sunburst, MT in 1994 after visiting her sister and family. At Sunburst Methodist Church she met Roderick Meier, D.V.M. Little did she know then that he was the love of her life and that she was his. They were married on July 19, 1997, and spent the next 27 happy years together.

Barbara lived for her family, always enjoying family get-togethers and hosting many of them. If anyone couldn’t find something they liked to eat, it didn’t exist because she always had special things for everyone. She was an excellent cook and fantastic hostess. Everyone loved coming to her house whether it was a holiday, a boys’ basketball team for a tournament, or just a weekend to relax.

She is survived by husband, Roderick Meier D.V.M.; daughter, Carolyn (Brandon) Proctor; granddaughters, Lena and Charlotte; sister and brother-law, Lana and Scott Somerville; nieces, Melissa and Jessica; and nephew Shane, and their families. Also, among those who will grieve her passing is Marsha Russell, her childhood friend of 55 years.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.