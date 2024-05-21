Obituary: Barbara Jean (Osweiler) Francetich

Barbara Jean (Osweiler) Francetich, 88, of Tracy, MT, passed away May 14 at her home surrounded by family. Barbara was born in Great Falls on September 30, 1935, to Victor and Ellen Osweiler. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1953. She married Alan Francetich on September 11, 1954, and together they raised four children. She lived in her same cute little home in Tracy for 70 years.

Barb worked as a secretary at the Cascade County Health Department prior to her marriage. She taught Kindergarten at Centerville Schools for several years. The local Tracy water department depended on her to do water testing for several decades.

She always had time to listen to those that dropped into her kitchen, being a coffee house long before Starbucks! - with many visitors enjoying that hot cup of coffee that was always on. She was the original UPS/GPS, directing several trucks to deliver their goods to the right location out in the gulch.

Barb is survived by her sons, Mick (Whitney) of Fairview, OR., Kerry (Rosalie) of Tigard, OR, and Robb (Trisha) of Grayson, GA; daughter, Becky (John) Whittemore of Oriental, NC; sister, Vickie (Ken) Sappington of Helena, MT, her brother-in-law, Harvey Feller of Great Falls, MT, and her aunt, Bonnie Francetich Eller. She was the proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren. And she cherished many cousins, nieces and nephews as well as the local “adopted grandchildren.”

