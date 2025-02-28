Obituary: Barbara Linda Jaramillo

We lost our beloved sister, auntie, and friend on February 13th, 2025. Barb, daughter of John and Frances Jaramillo, was born in Great Falls, MT, on January 14th, 1945. She attended JR High School in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School. Her early jobs in Great Falls were at Columbus Hospital, Skaggs Drugstore, The Burgermaster, and her final job, where she retired from in 2011, was Flooring America as a bookkeeper.

Barb lived in CO, CA, and Ohio where she was part owner of a furniture store. She returned home to Great Falls in the mid-'80s and resided with our mother. Although she had no children, she was a special auntie who was adored by her nieces and nephews. They were her children. Barb was a wonderful daughter, sister, auntie, and friend—always available to her family and anyone close to her, sharing special times with each of us and having a close bond.

She loved unconditionally, had a joyful and humorous character that brought so much joy and laughter to us all. Barb was smart, very independent, took charge of her life, and never complained. She wanted everyone to be happy and have fun!

Her hobbies included antique shopping, movies and live entertainment (especially Ballet), and she had a green thumb for plants and flowers.

She made regular donations to the Rescue Mission, Food Bank, and McClean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls, as well as other various donations. Barb was an avid animal lover and owned cats and dogs throughout her lifetime.

Barb is survived by her sister Sharon Jaramillo (Great Falls, MT); her brothers Tim (Laurel) Jaramillo (Rosemount, MN) and Clint Jaramillo (Helena, MT); her nieces Shannon Jaramillo (North Hills, CA), Melissa Jensen (Gregg) (Great Falls, MT), and Jessie Jaramillo (Big Sandy, MT); her great-niece Kylee (Taylor) Dengel and her great-great-niece Rayleigh Dengel (Townsend, MT); her nephews Cory (Whitley) Jaramillo and Tim Jaramillo (Helena, MT); great-nephews Brandyn and Bryan Watson (Los Angeles, CA), Josiah Jaramillo (Helena, MT), and great-great-nephew Bentley Dengel (Townsend, MT).

Other survivors include Jackie, Travis, Dezareigh, Aspen, Hadley, and cousins Dean, Scott, and Janel.

