Obituary: Nona Kay Munroe

Nona Kay Munroe, 85, of Cascade, Montana, passed away peacefully on June 5th, 2025. Born June 1st, 1940, in Ipswich, South Dakota.

After moving to Montana and graduating from Great Falls High School, Nona attended Montana State University where she met David Munroe who she later wed.

Together, they spent the majority of their beautiful lives in Great Falls, Fort Shaw and Cascade building a loving and resilient family on the farm and ranch. In more recent years, Nona and David transitioned into a successful career in real estate.

A woman of deep faith, compassion and creativity, Nona found joy in the simple but meaningful things of life — crafting jewelry, stain glass, painting, singing songs, attending church, and most of all, spending time and playing games with her beloved family.

Nona is survived by her three sons: Scott, Greg (Miranda), and Mark Munroe; her son-in-law, Rick Turner; and her cherished grandchildren; Bryson and Amanda Turner, Macy (Eric) Munroe, Davi Munroe, Mason (Jess), Maxwell, and Morgan Munroe.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband; David Munroe, her daughter; Kathy Turner, her granddaughter; Alexis Turner and brother; Harvey Stevens.

A funeral service will be held at The Church of the Incarnation in Great Falls (600 Third Ave N) at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 13th.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.