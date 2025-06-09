Obituary: Victor Kasper Lewis

Victor Kasper Lewis, of Conrad, MT, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the age of 77 on May 30, 2025. Vic was born on May 20, 1948, in Seattle, WA to Victor H. and Vivian M. Lewis.

He was a successful businessman owning and running two auto shops, world famous for his custom radiators (Vic’s Custom Radiators). Made for hot rods, they were custom handmade works of art for very special vintage vehicles.

He enjoyed hunting with his bird dogs over the years. Most recently with his dog, Lily Bonkers, of field trials champion lineage, gifted to him by Jan.

Together they trained her to be a fine birddog, and they spent many joyful years hunting with each other.

In addition to hunting, Vic also loved nature, fishing, and sharing his rock shop skills. He chased pheasants and ducks in Eastern WA/MT, salmon and crab in Hood Canal, WA, and deer in Terry, MT.

Vic really loved living in Montana, and it was a nice change of pace as he retired from the hustle of Washington where he built his career.

Vic was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Gail L. Lewis. Vic is survived by his children, Victor A. Lewis and Paul Milner; as well as his partner, Jan Johnson, who loved him dearly.

