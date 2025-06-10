Obituary: John Cooper

John Cooper, 22, of Great Falls, Montana, was called from this world to the next on June 8th, 2025 after a year long battle with cancer. John fought with courage, humor, dignity, and positivity. He left this world without fear, only love, and with a promise to save a seat for the man who was everything to him, and presumably to warn others in the afterlife about Brantley before his arrival.

John was many things: a fiercely devoted husband, a loyal son and brother to his many siblings, an uncle to his many nieces and nephews, a gamer, a knitter, a photographer, and a quiet force of nature. John had a deep love for stories—whether told in quests across World of Warcraft, captured through the lens of his camera, or stitched into a blanket crafted with his own hands. John also loved to travel and would find many reasons to make a trip whether it was a day trip for food, a concert, or just to get out of town. None of that compared to spending time at home watching tv, listening to music, or just sitting with his favorite boys.

John found a deep love in the coffee industry working for many years at Dutch Bro’s in Oregon. During his time with the company he met many profoundly amazing individuals that he was proud to call his friends. Though he loved his work, his heart was called to Montana in November of 2021. After relocating, he found a new passion in bartending and serving at the Alumni Club and the Max Sports Bar. John was a talented bartender and a friendly server, making many friends with his customers. Though his desire for a stable schedule took him into the banking industry, he found an exciting change when he joined First Interstate Bank, a position he joked would keep Brantley from spending too much money. After an intense battle with chemo, John decided it was time to chase his new passion at Farmers Daughter Fibers until he could no longer work.

One of the great joys of his life was traveling to Iceland—a place that felt like a living dream to him. The stillness, the wildness, the raw beauty; it all echoed something inside him. It wasn’t just a place he visited; it was one that changed him. In Iceland he enjoyed seeing the many wonderful sights, but his favorite was Diamond Beach. He held a deep appetite for Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur, a delicious hot dog that could be found in many places across Reykjavík, and Black Crust pizza in Vík. He and Brantley were looking forward to one day becoming citizens of the island.

But of all the things that shaped John, none meant more to him than Brantley. Their love wasn’t performative. It was honest, deep, and unshakable. Their bond was a quiet kind of magic of two people who just fit. He didn’t just love Brantley—he chose him every single day. The two were joined in marriage on June 11th, 2024.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at the Hi Ho Tavern in Great Falls at a later date. All are welcome to raise a glass, share a memory, and honor a man who gave more than he took. This will be a no-host event; please remember to tip your bartender, John wouldn’t have let you leave without doing so.

He is survived by his husband, Brantley Cooper; their beloved dog, Ruger; his father, John Shaw (Agleine); his mother, Julie Shaw (Deb Sadler); and his sister, Jensen Shaw. He is also remembered by numerous in-laws, extended family members, friends, and friends-turned-family who were lucky to know his humor, steady presence, and quiet strength.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.