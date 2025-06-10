Obituary: Ida (Jaehrlich) Becker

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Ida Becker, who departed life on May 28, 2025, at the age of 95.

Ida was a beloved parent, grandparent, and great grandparent, remembered for her beautiful flower garden, crocheted doilies, and tablecloths. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for over 60 years.

Ida was born on September 24, 1929, in Josefstal, Ukraine to Luise and Alexander Jaehrlich. She married Fred Becker on May 20, 1950, in Herbern, Germany. Together they immigrated from Germany to Meade, Kansas in 1955. In 1956, they relocated to Cut Bank, Montanan and spent seven years there before moving to Great Falls.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband. Ida is survived by her son Karl and his wife Jan Sturgill, her daughter Ruth Ferguson, her sister Ann Ring, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Croxford Funeral Home, 1307 Central Ave., June 20 at 11am. The burial will be held at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls.

