Obituary: Barbara (Zimmerman) Sheldon

In the early evening of September 29th, 2024 Barbara "Barb" Arlene (Zimmerman) Sheldon was reunited with her husband Bob Sr.

Barb was born to Bob and Della Zimmerman in Willits, Calif. She graduated from Laytonville High School and shortly after, while working at the Highway 101 Truck Stop, she met her soulmate in Bob Sheldon Sr. In 1961, they welcomed their son Bob Jr. into the world. They then moved from Oregon to Hot Springs, Montana.

Barb made friends wherever she went, and those who knew her, knew very well that she had the biggest, softest heart.

Many knew her from her days as a bookkeeper at Montana Seeds in Conrad and then more recently when she ingrained herself in the community by cooking for Dutton Public Schools for many, many years. While working there, she helped raise her grandsons Justin and Cody.

Even though Barb had a huge heart for those she cared for, she was also one tough woman. Running a house full of boys, she had to be, to keep them in line, and not one of them dared to cross the mama bear.

Barb is survived by her son Bob Jr.(Kristie); grandsons Justin and Cody(Marian); great-granddaughters Rain and Emberly and her loving little dog, Chewy.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.