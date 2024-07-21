Obituary: Beatrice "Bea" Irene Mapston Davis

Beatrice “Bea” Irene Mapston Davis, daughter of Mervin and Rose Mapston, was born September 5, 1931, in Stockett, Montana and passed away in Great Falls, Montana, July 16, 2024.

Bea was raised on the land her grandfather, James Mapston, homesteaded in Giffen Coulee. She attended schools in Stockett and Centerville and graduated from Centerville High School in 1950.

On June 3, 1950, Bea married Ralph Davis from Polson, Montana. The first year they lived in Great Falls and then moved to Polson the second year. They moved back to various places in Great Falls before settling out to the ranch for a brief time. During these years, their 4 children were born.

In October of 1959, they bought a new home in Riverview in Great Falls. On June 1, 1960, her dad, Mervin Mapston, passed away very unexpectedly so they picked up and moved back to the ranch to help her mom. In the fall of 1968, Rose decided to sell them the home place.

They took over the bus route that Rose and Mervin operated since 1945 and continued until June of 1975. In the summer of 1975, Bea started working part-time for Northern School Supply, and later worked for various insurance agencies until she retired.

In the fall of 1984, Ralph and Bea moved back to Great Falls and enjoyed traveling to Alaska, camping with friends and family, and traveling back and forth to Arizona for the winters.

