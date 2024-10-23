Obituary: Becky Lynne (Shaw) Johnson

Becky Lynne Johnson, age of 55, passed away October 13th, 2024 at her home in Kalispell, MT. She was born May 17, 1969 to Trina and Jesse Shaw.

Graduate of Franklin Elementary, West Middle School, and CMR High School, Becky’s outgoing nature always preceded her.

Passionate about cooking and music, she spread joy to others with her generosity and food.

She is survived by her companion Bret Mosley, mother Trina Shaw, sister Angie Shaw, son Cody Johnson, daughter Briana Johnson, and granddaughter Olivia.

Friends and family are invited to Croxford Funeral Home at 1 pm Saturday October 26th to reminisce and honor the life of Becky.

For those interested, there will be a post-funeral reception at the Lido Bar after the ceremony.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.