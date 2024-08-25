Watch Now
Obituary: Bennie Irby DeMott

May 11, 1949 - August 15, 2024
Bennie Irby DeMott, 75, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2024. Bennie was born on May 11, 1949, in Salisbury, Maryland to Sherly and Alice DeMott of Dagsboro, Delaware.

He attended John M. Clayton High School where he graduated in 1967. In 1969, he enlisted in the Air Force where he served until 1973. In 1971, he married Debby Nader. They had two daughters together. They later divorced in 2001.

In 2004 he met Karen Aafedt, and they married in 2007. In 2012 he retired from the civil service where he worked in Civil Engineering at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

He is survived by his wife, Karen DeMott; daughters, Kellee (Josh) Clark, Allison (Shawn) Olson, stepdaughters; Staci (Darrell) Sayler, Richelle (Clayton) Varrick, Nichole (Lucas) McGarry; sister, Diane (Ronnie) Gray; brother, Brian (Colleen) DeMott; and five granddaughters, Sofie and Ella Olson, Spencer Clark, and Clair and Viola McGarry; and two nieces and five nephews.

