Obituary: Beryl "Daisy" (Buchanan) Hartman

Beryl “Daisy” Buchanan Hartman, 74 of Highwood, passed away on June 9th, 2024, surrounded by her family in Great Falls, Montana. Born in Homer, Illinois, on February 8th, 1950, to Robert and Alberta Buchanan. She grew up and attended schools in Homer, Illinois, graduating from Homer High School in 1968.

After graduating high school, Daisy attended Olney Central College in Olney, IL, where she studied business before relocating to Dunn, NC, to attend Heritage Bible College.

In 1972 she wed Marlin Wagner, a preacher in the Knees community. In 1976, Marlin and Daisy were involved in a plane crash, where Marlin was tragically killed. Miraculously, Daisy survived, but was left with lasting injuries that she would battle for the rest of her life.

In 1994 Daisy married Rich Hartman in Highwood and started a life there with his 3 children. She quickly became part of the small and close-knit rural community, and eventually became the director of the Highwood Senior Center.

True to her name, Daisy loved flowers and gardening, as well as watersports and outdoor activities, and was especially fond of Glacier National Park.

Daisy is survived by her husband, Richard, and his 3 children: Heather Hartman of Fort Benton, MT, Katrina (Shane) Smith of Parma, ID and Doug (Maddie) Hartman of Boise ID, grandsons Wyatt and Wade Smith and a stepdaughter, Amy Hancock Keck of Olney, IL. Also surviving her are sisters Evelyn Lyman of Florida and Roberta Koerner of Tolono, Illinois, and many very loved nieces.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.